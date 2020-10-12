The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, received a total of 30,541 bags of 10kg rice, 30,541 cartons of pasta, 61,082 cartons of noodles, 30,541 cartons of sugar, 30,541 of salt and 30,541 bags of semovita donated by the Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID), under the Food Relief Programme of the Federal Government.

Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who received the palliatives on behalf of the FCT Administration, however, assured that the items donated would get to targeted beneficiaries, according to stipulated quantities for each beneficiary household.

According to a statement issued and signed by her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the minister, whose message was delivered by the Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Strategy, Professor Muhammad Usman, said CACOVID initiative was worthy of commendation as it has contributed significantly in reducing the spread of the disease and its multi-faceted consequences, especially on the vulnerable among residents of the territory.

She informed the group that in line with the intervention objectives of the CACOVID food relief programme, the FCT Administration has constituted the distribution committees at all levels.

The minister observed that the outbreak of COVID-19 has thought Nigerians the realisation that working together, Nigerians could conquer any challenge that threatens their collective well-being, just as she tasked Nigerians to keep up this conquering spirit as they strive to build a safe and prosperous nation for all.

According to her: “With our committed efforts, we have succeeded in containing the magnitude of the pandemic and saving a large number of Nigerians. We will continue to remain grateful to all those that supported us in this battle that we continue to wage in our resolve to defeat our common enemy, COVID-19.

“On our part, the FCT Administration headed by Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and I have looked at the current crisis as an opportunity to initiate reforms to revitalise our economy for the benefit of all, especially in the agricultural value chain, and medium enterprises to create needed jobs,” she stated.

Dr Aliyu then used the occasion to express the administration’s profound appreciation to the entire leadership and members of the CACOVID for the laudable humanitarian intervention.

Earlier, representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, who is the leader of the committee, said the financial institutions and indeed the private sector have been working tirelessly with government at all levels to bring relief to those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Mr Ibrahim, who is also the Executive Director, First Bank Plc, said the items were donated to the FCT Administration for onward distribution to the most vulnerable members of the territory, just as he tasked the administration on the equitable distribution as was done in previous exercises.

“The financial sector which is the bank has been working closely with the Federal and State Governments to bring about the much-needed relief this pandemic has brought about. Today, we are going to witness yet another landmark achievement. We are handing-over relief items essentially food items to be distributed to most vulnerable in the society,” he added.

