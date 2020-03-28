COVID 19: FCTA ministerial team stops church programme, wedding reception in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Ministerial Team on COVID-19 restriction enforcement, on Saturday, shutdown activities at a popular Pentecostal church located at Jabi district of Abuja.

Chairman, FCT traffic management task team, Ikharo Attah, who confirmed this to newsmen in Abuja, said the action became imperative, following complaints that members were violating the no-church gathering rules and were holding weddings and other activities.

The team, which began its operation at the popular Wuse market, moved to the church, addressed them and subsequently dispersed the worshippers.

According to the chairman: “At Police Quarters in Wuse Zone 6, the team stopped a large wedding reception which was ongoing with over 300 persons.

“The bride and groom were just about arriving when the team got to the scene which was located in a residential neighbourhood. At Wuse and Dutse Alhaji markets, the team frowned at the partial compliance to the social distancing directive.

“At Utako market, it was business as usual with the team insisting that it must be shut down immediately,” he stated.