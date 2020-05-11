COVID-19: FCTA inaugurates 506-bed spaces isolation, treatment centre

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, inaugurated a 506-bed spaces COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre located at Idu Railway Station in Abuja.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, while inaugurating the four-storey building facility, said it was a private sector intervention coordinated by the Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19 to contain the killer virus in the nation’s capital.

According to him: “As you are aware, in the last one week all processes of gradual easing of lockdown has commenced in FCT. However, this has shown that the wider community is not very compliant with respect to social distancing and other protocols.

“So, I want to use this opportunity based on what we have here and what we have at Asokoro Hospital as well as what we have at Karu General Hospital to say that we have enough redundancy of bed space but that should not make us to be complacent.

“Because if we do not continue with what we are doing now with a lot of restrictions and compliance then if this thing get out of hand we may wake up and found that the facilities we have might not be enough,” Bello warned.

Malam Bello, who disclosed that FCT was almost having a redundancy of bed spaces’ with about 1000 bed spaces to 356 COVID-19 patients, warned residents to observe all protocols so that the pandemic does not escalate to make the available facilities inadequate for containment.

The Minister said FCT Administration is working very hard to stop the escalation of Covid-19 pandemic in the territory, stressing that there would be strict enforcement of all protocols to control the spread of the disease and urged all the residents of the FCT to take the fight against COVID-19 as a personal fight for survival.

He said in addition to the provision of medical facilities, FCTA was also providing palliative items to the most vulnerable and poorest of the poor in the Territory to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on them.

Earlier, the Chairman, FCT Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee onCOVID-19, Dr Aliyu Modibbo, urged Nigerians to be committed to the ongoing fight against the pandemic and assured that his team would not relax until COVID-19 was contained in the FCT and the country at large.

“At the inauguration of this Committee the FCT Minister charged us to mobilise human financial and material resources to augment and compliment what the FCTA is doing in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“In particular, the Minister task us to take over the unoccupied Railway School facility at Idu terminal to liaise with the FCTA to transform it into COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre within the shortest possible time,” he said.

