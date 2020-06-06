COVID-19 : Fayemi meets religious leaders, set up committee on re-opening of worship centers

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Friday met with religious leaders as part of steps to reopen worship centers shut to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Governor at the meeting inaugurated a committee to fashion out modalities and come out with workable protocol that won’t compromise the lives of worshippers after the religious centers might have been reopened.

The committee is made up of representatives of the state government, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Fayemi gave the committee one week to submit its report to the state government.

Fayemi who stressed that the lives of the people of the state are very precious to him noted that the meeting was in fulfillment of the promise he made in the statewide broadcast he made on May 31.

He explained that his administration has always pursued harmony among Ekiti citizens and residents irrespective of their religious beliefs.

The Governor urged the Committee to take cognizance of full compliance to the Covid-19 protocols in coming out with its recommendations.

Members of the Committee from the government side are the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade; Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Foluso Daramola; Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu; the Head of Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi and Director General, Office of Transformation, Strategy and Delivery, Professor Mobolaji Aluko.

Christian leaders on the committee include the state CAN Chairman, Revd Fr. Peter Olowolafe; Bishop Clement Abifarin and Revd Joshua Orikogbe, while Muslim leaders in the committee include the state President of NSCIA, Alhaji Yakubu Sanni; Alhaji M.A. Abdulsalami and Prof. M.A. Abdul Raheem.

