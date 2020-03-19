COVID-19: Family of 5 who travelled from Ogun quarantined in Nasarawa

The management of Federal Medical Centre, Keffi in Nasarawa State said on Thursday that a family of 5 have been quarantined over suspicion of being infected with the novel coronavirus.

The Medical Director of the centre Dr Yahaya Baba Adamu said in a press conference that the family members who arrived Keffi from Ogun state, on Thursday showed some symptoms similar to that of COVID-19.

Dr. Adamu, who said it was one of them that first came with the symptom and the hospital later discovered that the entire family members showed similar symptoms and presentation compliant of fever and catarrh took their samples and it as been taken to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for confirmation.

He said it was in an attempt to prevent the spread that the hospital decided to take proactive measures, he however noted that the symptoms witness on them have subsided, and they are not in bad condition.

According to him, four out of the five suspected persons are responding to treatments and that the centre is adequately prepared as regards rendering services to humanity.

In his words, “It is actually our proactive and preventive measures that whenever we see any case that look like or have a history of the infectious disease we take the highest precautionary measures. At the moment there is no single confirmed case of COVID-19 in this hospital.”

When asked what will happen with the health workers that administered health care services to the suspects before the symptoms were discovered, the MD said, “If the awaited result is positive, we will look for the health personnel in question and apply the necessary remedies on them”.

This is the first suspected cases of Covid-19 in Nasarawa State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE