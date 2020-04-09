COVID-19: Experts say listening to ‘choice music’ reduces stress

Medical experts have revealed that listening to music of your preferred choice can ameliorate tension, anxiety, depression, mental stress and illness. In a devastating time like this, where COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged over 100 countries and fear of contracting this deadly virus looms everywhere, they said listening to music provides a cost-effective alternative to pharmacological sedation.

According to these experts, good music affects people’s emotions positively, thereby promoting good mental and physical wellness.

A Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Dr Kehinde Lawal, has advised people to engage in listening to their preferred music, to serve as a means of pleasure and relaxation to ease off stress created by the Coronavirus scourge.

“Presently, a lot of activities have been disrupted as a result of the scourge and a lot of restrictions have been placed on social activities. Ordinarily, social interactions are some of life’s little pleasure. However, listening to music can serve as a means of pleasure and calming effects and it can distract the mind from negative news of COVID-19 that have saturated the media,” Dr Lawal added.

Speaking on other activities that can be engaged upon, Dr Lawal stated that people should do more home exercises and take classes online, in order to enhance productive thinking.

While explaining other benefits of music to include mood regulation, he attributed his explanation to Joanne Loewy, who said in 2006 that music, when used appropriately or as a therapy, is capable of providing a cost-effective alternative to pharmacological sedation.

“Music has long been known to have calming effects on the mind. David in the Holy Bible played harp for Saul and he got well for that period. Therefore, anxiety, which is the opposite of calmness, would naturally reduce in the presence of soothing music,” Lawal enthused.

However, he said that severe emotional and behavioural problems should be referred to the hospital for medical attention.

A professor of Psychology, Behavioural Neuroscience and Music at McGill University, Daniel Levitin, declared that evidences have proven music to improve the immune system, as cytokines, immunoglobulin A and other components are produced during the activity of listening to music.

He further noted that music is being used as a therapy for healing certain disease conditions. “Music therapy has been employed in certain clinical situations, which helped people reach desired health outcomes,” Professor Levitin added.

The Neuropsychologist, who stated that music can alter pain thresholds, increase immune system functions, affect mood, stimulate the production of adrenaline and other hormones, disclosed that people now use music as medicines and that people instinctively reach for certain kinds of music to suit their circumstances or occasions.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE