COVID-19: Ethiopian airline arrives Abuja with 160 US returnees

As part of its evacuation exercise of Nigerians in foreign lands who are anxious to return to the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the arrival of 160 Nigerians from the United States.

The returnees arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday aboard an Ethiopian airline Boeing 787, with flight number ET8509.

Before the Sunday arrival of the returnees from New Jersey, the United States, the Foreign Affairs Ministry had last week successfully evacuated Nigerians from the United Arab Emirate and the United Kingdom.

Sunday flight from the US has increased the batches of returnees from foreign lands to three.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, of the Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement revealed details of the returnees from the United States.

Onboard the Ethiopian airline which departed New Jersey on Saturday and arrived Abuja on Sunday were 92 males, 60 females, including eight infants.

The statement further disclosed that those present at the Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, United States, to witness the departure of the flight were the Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tijjani Muhammad-Bande; the Deputy Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations, Ambassador Samson Itegboje, the Consul General, Consulate General of Nigeria, New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen, amongst others.

The Consulate General of Nigeria in New York in a statement on Saturday has revealed that all the 160 “returnees shall be transported by the Federal Government from the Airport to the designated quarantine centres for the compulsory fourteen days period.”

“During this period, all returnees will be tested for COVID-19 and will also be re-tested at the end of the quarantine period. Only those that test negative will be allowed to retrieve their passports from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), while positive cases will be transferred to designated Isolation Centers for treatment.”

The Consulate General restated its position that the returnees would be responsible for planning their own travel arrangements from Abuja to their respective destinations within Nigeria after the 14 days mandatory quarantine period.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Lagos Will Not Hesitate To Review Easing Of Lockdown If… ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday warned that the state government will not hesitate to review the terms of easing of lockdown currently in operation if it continues to see evidence that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules… Read full story

Agency Arrests LG Chairman For Allegedly Sharing Palliatives To Police, DSS, Others

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption (PCAC) has arrested Kumbotso Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Panshekara over alleged abuse of power in the distribution of government palliatives in his local government… Read full story

Journalist Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Bauchi

A journalist working in Bauchi State has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the state’s deputy governor, Mr Baba Tela, announced on Saturday. Tela, who is also the chairman of the Bauchi State Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa fever, made the announcement at a news conference at Government House in Bauchi… Read full story

Yoruba, Biafra UNPO Membership: Risk Of Nigeria Breaking Up Now Higher

Concerns over the risk of Nigeria breaking up with some ethnic nationalities pulling out of the union appear to have been heightened with the admission of the Yoruba and Igbo nations into the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO)… Read full story

Latter-Days Saints Refutes Claim Church Refunding Tithes To Members

Contrary to the news doing the rounds that the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Days Saints, has concluded plans to refund the total amount of money paid as tithe in the last three years to members across the world to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, the church has debunked the news as well as described it as fake… Read full story

COVID-19: 160 Stranded Nigerians Depart U.S For Abuja

The first batch of Nigerians stranded in the United States due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are on their way back home. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 160 Nigerians, including eight infants, made the first batch of evacuees… Read full story

Police, NSCDC Officers Beat Up Soldier For Refusing To Wear Face Mask

A combined team of men of policemen and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) beat up a soldier in Benin on Saturday after he allegedly refused to wear a face mask. The incident happened between 1 pm and 1:30 pm at the popular Lagos Street/Oba Market Street junction in downtown Benin… Read full story

A’Ibom Intercepts Dead COVID-19 Victim, Isolates 6 Smugglers Of Body From Lagos

Border police officers manning the major entry point into Akwa Ibom State at the Abia/Akwa Ibom common boundary at Obot Akara Local Government Area have intercepted the remains of a suspected coronavirus patient said to have been smuggled into the state from Lagos… Read full story

I’m Not The Cause Of Your Problem, Ortom Tells Benue Index Case

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has informed the United Kingdom returnee who is the state’s COVID-19 index case, Mrs Susan Idoko Okpe, to redirect her grievances to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying he is not the architect of her woes… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE