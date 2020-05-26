COVID-19: Epe poultry farmers throw weight behind Lagos govt

The war against the spread of Coronavirus in Lagos State received another big boost, over the weekend, as poultry farmers in Epe, under the aegis of Poultry Farmers‘ Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, Epe Zone, donated 45,000 eggs to the state government, as part of its support to the state, in its fight against the dreaded pandemic.

Donating the eggs to the state government, through the state’s Ministry of Agriculture, the Chairman of Epe Zone of the association, Folasade Gam-Ikon, explained that the gesture was informed by the need to complement the various efforts of the state government in containing the spread of the pandemic in the state.

She expressed the belief that the food items, meant for COVID-19 patients and vulnerable families, in the state, would go a long way in aiding the recoveries of such patients and further enhance the health status of other beneficiaries; due to the immune –boosting nutrients of the food items.

“We, poultry farmers in Epe, decided to come together to do this because we saw that need to complement the efforts of the state government in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“We saw the palliatives, being given, rice, garri and other food items. But, as poultry farmers, we know that egg is a full meal on its own, because it contains all the essential amino acid and protein. So, we decided in our own little way to lend a helping hand to Lagos State government, by donating these items for the consumption of COVID-19 patients and vulnerable families, so as to enhance their well-being,” she stated.

Gam-Ikon added that the association was also using the occasion of the donation to create awareness on the benefits of egg to human health, while dismissing some myths surrounding its consumption.

“We believe this type of event also provides us the opportunity to create awareness that egg is good, and dismiss the myth that egg is high in cholesterol. There is good cholesterol, and there is bad cholesterol. And the fact remains that egg is good cholesterol,” she added.

The Epe Poultry Association’s boss also argued that the decision of the federal government to include egg in its school feeding programme, coupled with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendation of egg as quality food, are eloquent testimonies to the benefits inherent in egg consumption.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Olayiwole Onasanya, assured the association that the items would get to the intended beneficiaries.

He commended the association for supporting the state government with the unique food items, since such immune-boosting foods were needed, at this period, to enhance residents’ immunity against the pandemic.

“I’m particularly delighted because what they have given us is an immune-boosting food. Egg contains complete amino acid and when you talk about boosting immunity, egg is one of the foods that can do that,” Onasanya stated.

