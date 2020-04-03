COVID-19: Enugu residents in Bauchi urged to comply with safety measures

We Will Defeat COVID-19, But I Don’t Want Any Casualty —Makinde
The governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Monday, tested positive to Coronavirus otherwise known as Covid-19. In this interview monitored on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) radio stations and the privately-owned Fresh FM 105.9, the governor, who phoned in from isolation, addressed… Read full story
COVID-19: Our New Positive Case Was Infected In Lagos ― Ekiti Govt
The Ekiti State government on Thursday disclosed that the latest positive case for the coronavirus pandemic in the state contracted the disease at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. It will be recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Wednesday announced a new positive case… Read full story