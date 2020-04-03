COVID-19: Enugu residents in Bauchi urged to comply with safety measures

Members of Enugu State Community resident in Bauchi State have been called upon to comply with all directives of the State government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 just as the government was commended for reviewing the lockdown of the state to curtail the spread of the virus.

The call was made by the President of Enugu State community in Bauchi State, Chief Emeka Aneke Ekwueme, who said that the community has cancelled its monthly general meeting slated for April 5 2020, till further notice to comply with the Governor’s directive on social distancing.

While speaking to newsmen in Bauchi, Emeka Aneke said that, “Consequently, we advise every Enugu State indigene resident in Bauchi State to cooperate and obey all directives of the state government for our safety and the safety of the general public,” Ekwueme said in a press release”.

He praised the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed for his efforts to combat COVID-19 through ensuring the safety of the citizens just as he also thanked Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ikpaezu for introducing palliatives to the people of the state while the lockdown lasts.

“While you are at home or maintaining social distancing in public we advise that you follow all precautionary measures as outlined in the nationwide presidential broadcast by President Mohammadu Buhari and other preventive measures as outlined by the National Centre or Disease Control (NCDC) as a way of combating the virus. Remember, prevention is better than currently,” the Enugu President said.

The Enugu State Community President also said that all his members are praying for the speedy recovery of Governor Moammed who tested positive for COVID-19.

