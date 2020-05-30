COVID-19: Enugu govt decontaminates Ogbete Main Market

The Enugu State Fire Service has commenced the decontamination and fumigation of Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing newsmen during the exercise on Saturday, the state’s Chief Fire Officer, Mr Okwudiri Ohaa, said that the exercise would last until Sunday.

It would be recalled that the state fire service carried out the first phase of the exercise in the market on April 1, shortly after the market was shut down by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

During the first phase of the decontamination of the market, the exercise was monitored by Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and heads of security agencies in the state.

Ohaa said that the state government had been consistent with the exercise to ensure that “the fight against COVID-19 is won in Enugu State.”

He maintained that the decontamination would be a continuous one, saying that “when the market reopens, it will be a weekly event.”

He advised residents to continue to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures for containment of COVID-19.

Ohaa said the guidelines on personal hygiene protocol by World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), among others, should be adhered to.

Reacting on behalf of the traders in the market, the Chief Security Officer, Mr Justus Ezebinagu, commended Gov Ugwuanyi for the initiative to decontaminate the market for the second time.

Ezebinagu gave an assurance that the traders would comply strictly with the government’s precautionary measures as well as the laid-down protocols by WHO and NCDC.

“When we were told that the governor directed the fire service to come and fumigate the market, the traders were happy because this is the second time they are coming to fumigate the market since this pandemic started.

“We thank our amiable governor for coming to our aid. We are happy.

“Even though the market is partially open for now, we believe that our governor is going to do more in our collective interest,’’ he said.

