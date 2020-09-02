COVID-19: Entertainment industry most affected in Nigeria, says group

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, GSS group of companies, Architect Chukwudi Ezenwa, said the entertainment industry in Nigeria, has suffered a great blow from the coronavirus pandemic as social events were brought to a halt.

He called on government and wealthy individuals in the country to lend support to the industry players and other young entrepreneurs to cushion the effect.

Arc. Ezenwa made the disclosure during the presentation of N2.7 million naira in support of young entrepreneurs in Anambra State to mark his birthday anniversary at the GSS group’s office in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Tuesday evening.

Addressing the beneficiaries, he explained that 2 million naira was earmarked to support 20 young entrepreneurs while a cash palliative of N20,000 was disbursed to 35 entertainers in Awka.

According to him, over 3000 persons applied for the grant on his social media handles where it was announced, noting that the applications were critically scrutinized by a team he set up to ensure transparency in the process.

“We didn’t just support the entertainers, we had a roundtable to discuss the future of Entertainment in Anambra State,” he stated.

He implored the recipients not to relent or be deterred in their business growth but focus on actualising their vision and mission while alive.

He equally encouraged them to make good use of the grant in giving their businesses the needed boost.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time… entertainment industry | entertainment industry | entertainment industry | entertainment industry