COVID-19: El-Zakzaky distributes foodstuff to 111,000 Nigerians

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky who is currently in a correctional centre in Kaduna has started the distribution of palliatives to 111,000 Nigerians.

Performing the flag-off in Kaduna on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, a member of the palliatives committee set up by the Shiites leader, Mukhtar Abdullahi Sherrif said it has been the tradition by their leader to assist the vulnerable and the less privileged during the Ramadan fast.

“Sheikh Zakzaky has always been giving out food to the less privileged when he was free and even now in detention, with COVID-19 and Ramadan he has continued to do same.

“We are distributing these food items to.cushion hardship faced by Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike.

“We are distributing these food packs to 3,000 people in each state of the country, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja,” he said.

According to him, the first batch of 600 beneficiaries in Kaduna are benefitting Tuesday.

“In ensuring that we adhere to medical experts advice on curbing the spread of the coronavirus, we will be distributing 600 bags daily,” he said.

Items to be distributed included a 10kg bag of rice, milk, sugar, macaroni, dates palm, noodles and milo.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Afe Babalola Offers 15-Point Prescriptions For Resumption Of Schools

The Founder and Chancellor of the flourishing Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has offered prescriptions on how the Federal Government can reopen schools and universities … Read full story

60-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Who Was A Nurse For 40 Years Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

An ‘exceptional’ mother-of-four nurse who devoted her life to terminally-ill children has become the latest healthcare worker to be killed by coronavirus in Britain, the Daily Mail of UK reported. Eyitolami Olaolorun had been a nurse for 40 years, most recently working at Wellington Hospital, a private centre in St John’s Wood… Read full story

COVID-19: Buhari, APC Betrayed Almajarai, Poor Nigerians ― PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have completely betrayed almajarai and other downtrodden, poor and vulnerable Nigerians after using them to get into power in 2015, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged… Read full story

Unpaid Salaries: Polytechnic Staff Seek Akeredolu’s Intervention

Staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State have called on the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu to intervene in the crisis in the institution, over the non-payment of their salaries for six months by the management of the institution… Read full story

I Rejected N8m To Promote Bleaching Creams, Says Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Khafi Kareem

A former housemate of reality show, Big Brother Naija, Khafi Kareem, on Monday, May 11, spoke on how she rejected the sum of N8 million for promotion of bleaching creams from a company producing them. Khafi, who had a brush with her employer, the British Metropolitan Police, for taking part in the reality show and who… Read full story

The Wasting Fruits Of Benue

From time, Benue has maintained its prominence of being the food basket of the nation. It simply implies that the state is blessed with arable farmland. Aside this, it also plays host to the second largest river in the country, River Benue as well as other streams that run throughout the year, thereby providing accessible… Read full story