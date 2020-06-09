COVID-19: Ekiti threatens to return total lockdown

The Ekiti State government has threatened to return total lockdown in the state following perceived lackadaisical attitudes being exhibited towards the preventive guidelines stipulated by health authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Kayode Fayemi had during his May 31st broadcast relaxed the lockdown and allow movements and economic activities from Monday to Friday.

The State government said it would have no option than to return to lockdown season if the current recalcitrant attitude of not obeying interstate ban, social and physical distancing, mandatory use of face masks and hand sanitizers, as well as other protocols, should persist.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, who spoke with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Tuesday said the Governor of the State, Dr Kayode Fayemi was also disturbed by the porosity of Ekiti borders, which he said accounted for the upsurge in the number of COVID-19 active cases in the state.

The government had on Monday confirmed four new cases taking the number of active cases to nine in the state.

He said, “Governor Kayode Fayemi was not interested in inflicting hardship on Ekiti people and that was responsible for why he reopened economic activities between Monday and Friday.

“As of now, Ekiti has nine active cases and we are not happy with the ways social distancing, use of sanitizers, face masks and infrared thermometers were being disobeyed in public places.

“We are still maintaining that stand that banks, shops, shopping malls, eateries, market men and women must keep to all these guidelines to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in Ekiti.

“We are still at a stage where we have not had community spread because those who came to infect our people here came from outside the state.

“But should our people refuse to abide by the protocols, we will be left with no other option than to return total lockdown to avert community spread.”

On the reopening of schools, Olumilua said a committee comprising government’s delegates, Parents Teachers’ Association and proprietors of schools is being mulled by Governor Fayemi to interact and come up with recommendations that can facilitate the easy return of students to schools.

“We are not in a hurry to reopen schools, because we knew that we have to provide all necessary facilities like running water, sanitizers and infrared thermometers in all schools in order not to endanger the lives of our pupils.

“The committee will soon begin work and their recommendations will be implemented to help in this regard,” Olumilua stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Why Schools Must Remain Shut For Now ― Minister

PARENTS and school children anxious for reopening schools will have to wait a little more as the Federal Government on Monday insisted that the schools remain shut for now. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, speaking on Monday at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 news briefing described as fake news timetables purported released from the Ministry of Education on the conduct of West African Examination Council examinations being circulated on the social media… Read full story

After Pressure From Govs, Buhari Delays Gazetting Of Executive Order On Autonomy For State Legislatures, Judiciary

Pressured by state governors, President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to delay the gazetting of Executive Order 10, which he recently signed, to grant autonomy to state legislature and judiciary… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 315 New Cases, Total Now 12,801

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 315 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 12,801… Read full story

60% Of 979 Mysterious Deaths In Kano Due To COVID-19 ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) said on Monday that a total of 979 deaths were recorded in April in Kano, during what was popularly known as Kano mysterious deaths. The Task Force, however, revealed during its daily briefing on Monday that 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the mysterious deaths were due to… Read full story

Nigeria’s Economy To Contract By 3.2% As Global Economy Shrinks By 5.2% ― World Bank

The World Bank, on Monday, projected a 3.2 per cent contraction for Nigeria’s economy even as it said that the global economy would shrink by 5.2 per cent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune Online reports that the World Bank’s projection is 0.2 per cent lower than the one announced by the Federal Government in… Read full story

AfDB: Organised Labour Calls On US, World Powers To Respect African Choice

The Organised Labour has unanimously called on the United States (US) and other world powers with interests in the African Development Bank (AfDB) to allow the will and choice of African countries who are satisfied with the stewardship of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, as President of the bank… Read full story

As COVID-19 Bites Harder, Nigeria Risks Food Crisis

No doubt, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has had a great impact on global food production where farmers find it difficult to access their farms and inputs due to lockdown or fear of being infected. Some international food organisations in the recent past had raised alarm over the looming food crisis if… Read full story

Gov Sule Sacks SSG

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani.Ahmed-Tijjani was Commissioner for Education in the administration of Sen. Umaru Al-Makura, immediate past governor of the state… Read full story

Provide Corruption Evidence Against NASS Members, Group Tells NDDC

A group of concerned youth in Delta State under the auspices of Progressive Delta Youths (PDY) has challenged the management of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to make public the evidence of corruption linking members of the National Assembly to any form of fraud in the Commission… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Has Carried Out 80,000 Tests ― PTF

After 100 days Nigeria recorded its index COVID-19 case, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic said it had tested 80,000 citizens for the infection. It has also built its testing laboratory capacity from two to 30 with a laboratory in every geopolitical zone in the country, providing increased access to testing… Read full story

Delta Cleric Charged With Alleged Rape As Victim Narrates Sexual Encounter

The Founder/General Overseer of Victory Revival Fasting and Prayer Ministry, Bishop Elijah Orhonigbe, was on Monday in Warri, Delta State arraigned in court for the alleged rape of a teenage girl in the church auditorium. The nineteen-year-old girl (name withheld) was allegedly raped during a private deliverance… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE