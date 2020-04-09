COVID-19: Ekiti reduces 2020 budget, sends supplementary appropriation to House of Assembly

Following the negative effect on oil price per barrel around the world as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ekiti State government has disclosed that it has concluded plans to send a supplementary budget to the state House of Assembly with the aim of reducing the N124 billion 2020 budget.

It will be recalled that the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi had in December 2019 signed into law the 2020 appropriation with N71 billion earmarked for recurrent expenditure representing 57 per cent and capital expenditure to gulp N53 billion which is 13 per cent of the budget.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua in a statement on Thursday said the decision was taken after the virtual meeting of the State Executive Meeting via video conferencing with Dr Fayemi as the chairman.

He noted that the state could no longer maintain the current budget in the state with the economic realities in the country, adding that the 2020 budget was prepared with $57 per barrel estimate, which has now dropped to less than $35 per barrel.

Olumilua said, “The Executive Council approved the transmission of a draft Supplementary Budget to the Ekiti State House of Assembly, seeking a downward review of the Budget 2020, to align with the current realities of the economic conditions of the State and the country as a whole. Considering that the Budget 2020 was based on an oil price benchmark of $57 per barrel, with the current global price of oil hovering between $20-$35 per barrel, it was wise for the State to adjust the budget based on a benchmark of $25 per barrel.”

He stressed that the decision of the government to reduce the budget would not in any way affect the salaries of civil servants, saying, “status quo will be maintained in that regard.”

Olumilua added that the council also approved for transmission to the State House of Assembly the Public Finance Management Bill to establish a Legal Framework for Public Finance Management in the State, which will be known as ‘Ekiti State Public Finance Management Law 2020’

“As presented by the Commissioner for Finance, being a requirement for Ekiti State Government to ensure a better performance under the Federal Government’s Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP), and the World Bank’s State Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme,” the statement reads.

He disclosed that the law would stabilise the macroeconomic situation of the state, ” by controlling the State’s fiscal aggregates, such as State Government’s expenditure, revenue, and debt.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

How Africa Can Mitigate COVID-19 Effects

BEFORE the novel Coronavirus pandemic hit the globe, Nigeria spent 42 per cent of her earnings on debt servicing. We have arrived at a new reality today: even if we devote 100 per cent of our income to rebuilding our economy, it still will not be enough… Read full article

Our Ongoing Strike Doesn’t Affect Our Involvement In Fight Against COVID-19 —ASUU President

We are starting with Ibadan because our members in the zone showed readiness for the project. We were in Jos last week Wednesday and the next place is Maiduguri, to be followed by other parts of the country. Our plan is to launch it at the zonal levels of our union, while the branches key into it… Read full story

NECO Declares War On Certificate Forgers

THE National Examination Council (NECO) is worried at the rising cases of certificate forgery and examination malpractice in Nigeria and has vowed to make life miserable for the perpetrators of the heinous crime tarnishing the image of the examination body and the country at large… Read full story

Does Daily Vitamin C Help Coronavirus?

Social distancing, regular handwashing and other personal hygiene are the most effective and proven methods to reduce risk and spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)… Read full story

How Coronavirus Pandemic Aggravates Stress Among Nigerians

Nigeria and indeed virtually all the countries of the world are battling to save humanity from the throes of the scourge called Coronavirus pandemic. It is exerting undue pressure on the citizenry, as thousands of people are dying, with many persons across the world hovering between life and death. Medical personnel and facilities… Read full story

‘Nigeria Can Stop COVID-19 Without Shutting Airports, Cities’

A United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) licensed flight dispatcher and ground instructor, Mrs Victoria Jumoke Adegbe has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to review the continued shutting down of airports and other economic activities as a way of curbing the spread of COVID-19… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE