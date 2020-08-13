COVID-19: Ekiti mosques to reopen Friday― NSCIA

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has ordered mosques to reopen for services on Friday across the 16 Local Government Areas of the Ekiti.

The council, however, insisted that only the mosques that have met all the conditions, which including fumigation of premises, provision of infrared thermometer, sanitisers, handwashing facilities and strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols will be allowed to open for worshippers.

Governor Kayode Fayemi had in a statewide broadcast last Thursday declared that from all indications, churches and mosques in Ekiti have substantially complied with the provision of some COVID-19 precautionary facilities and said they are allowed to begin operations on Friday, August 14.

In a statement by the NSCIA President, Ekiti State chapter, Alhaji Yakubu Sanni, said the investigation by the religious body confirmed that substantial numbers of mosques operating in the state are ready to reopen.

Before reopening, Sanni advised that “fumigation of the mosques by the ministry of environment is compulsory.

Provision of the infrared thermometer and Social spacing of 6ft apart is also a must.

“Individuals should come with their own praying mats and ablution kettles, provision of water to wash hands and hand sanitiser. It is advised that anybody besides the imam above the age of 65 and below the age of 12 should stay away from the mosque.

“The service is expected to start at 1:30 and end at 2:30. Everybody participating in the prayer should wear a nose mask. The number of worshippers in the mosque should be determined by the capacity of the space to contain worshippers standing 6 feet apart.

“It should be ensured that under no circumstances should the worshippers converge to have any meetings or social gathering without maintaining social distancing.

“Mosque management should appoint officials to monitor compliance. May the Almighty Allah bless us as we observe these rules.”

Meanwhile, the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed displeasure over stringent conditions spelt out for the reopening of the worshipping centres.

The CAN chairman, Rev Fr Peter Olowolafe, had noted the debarring of people below ages 12 and those above 65 from coming to church was too strict a condition that can guarantee smooth take-off of churches.

He said: ” We are trying as much as possible to abide with the conditions, but we are not pleased with all the conditions. Like leaving the children and the people above 65 at home. It is risky for leaving children at home. It is like telling the parents not to come.

“If the children are not coming, it means their parents will not come, that is the implication; and worshipping on Sunday, just a single service, there is nothing that stops us from having multiple services. Even in Lagos state which is the epicentre of the coronavirus in Nigeria, the governor has opened the church and by Sunday, they can have multiple services. Therefore, in Ekiti, having two hours service for people above 12 and below 65, to me, is not just enough.”

On what will be the next move of the Christians body, Olowolafe said: “We want to start and see how things are so that we now call for review after a close observation of the experience and the conditions.”

