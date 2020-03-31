COVID-19: Ekiti index case tests negative, leaves isolation centre

The index case for the coronavirus recorded in Ekiti State has tested negative and he has been discharged from the hospital.

The State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, disclosed this to Tribune Online in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

The index case was a driver who brought a-27-year old American alongside his caregiver to the state on March 13th and eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

The American he brought later died with an inconclusive test, while his female caregiver tested negative.

She noted that the index case would be under close watch and has been asked to be in isolation for the next seven days.

The commissioner said: “I can confirm to you that our index case in Ekiti has tested negative for coronavirus and as I speak to you now, he has been discharged from the isolation centre.

“What we told him is that when he gets home, he should still self-isolate and if he is going out, he should wear a face mask.”

There are about 41 persons observing self-isolation in the state, and none of them has developed any sign or symptoms of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who spoke via Skype on Tuesday on TVC’s ‘ Your View’ programme and monitored by Tribune Online in Ado-Ekiti cautioned residents of the state against the belief that the pandemic was for people in affluence, saying, ” it could happen to anybody.”

He advised people to follow all the precautionary measures and the directives on movements around the state, adding that all the efforts are aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor who is insolation said,” I want to let our people know that COVID-19 is no respecter of anyone. It is not for big men. The person tested that was positive in Ekiti is not a big man, it could happen to anybody, we must not allow that illusion, that it is a big man disease.”

He explained that the restriction of movement and the dusk-to-dawn curfew declared in the state was backed by an Executive Order in accordance with the Quarantine Act 2020.

“The Curfew imposed in the State to curb the spread of the deadly disease was backed by an Executive Order, you know our lawmakers are in recess due to the outbreak of COVID-19

“What we have done is in adherence to the Quarantine Act of 2020 and in conjunction with the 1999 constitution. With Executive Order, our action is adequate. The 7 pm -7 am curfew means no movement, while between 7 am-7 pm, there is a restriction of movement except those on essential services. This has been clearly defined even in my broadcast to the people of the state,” he said.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum added that nonetheless that he has tested negative, he would remain in isolation for the expected fourteen days.

Fayemi noted that he was reaching out to members of the State Executive Council via the social media platforms, assuring that governance is on course in the state.

He appealed to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to approve testing laboratories for more states for tests to be carried out effectively.

According to Fayemi, “Though I was tested negative, I am still in isolation of 14 days, I still have 5days remaining, so I am at home in Ekiti on restriction but I am in constant communication with my team.

“We have no testing facility in Ekiti. NCDC should do everything possible for each state to have, though they have organised it in some states, not yet in Ekiti. Notwithstanding, all governors are doing their best to ensure their territories are protected, steps are being taken in line with the NCDC directives.”