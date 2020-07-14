COVID-19: Ekiti govt receives two ambulances from MTN, conducts pilot testing in 4 LGAs

The Ekiti State Government has taken delivery of two Toyota Hiace Ambulances donated by MTN Foundation; the Corporate Social Responsibility Arm of MTN Nigeria, in support of the state government’s efforts at curtailing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at Governor’s office where the donation took place, Dr Kayode Fayemi commended MTN for supporting the State Government in winning its battle against the virus.

Fayemi, represented by His Chief of Staff, Mr Biodun Omoleye, assured the donor that the State government would use the ambulances for the purpose it was donated for.

Fayemi promised that his administration would continue to promote a business-friendly atmosphere that would guarantee the success of private institutions in the state.

According to him, “It is quite the prayer and desire of the people of the State, that this pandemic finds its way out of the country. We appreciate your gesture at this time. We are proud to be associated with you and we pray that your business will continue to grow higher, you will never lack in any of your endeavours.

“We are already partnering with you because you have your customers among Ekiti residents, we will continue to offer you the best. These ambulances will be used for the purposes it was meant for. You can be assured of that. We look forward to a greater partnership with you.”

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr (Mrs) Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, said the ambulances which were well equipped with state-of-the-art facilities would save lives.

Yaya-Kolade who revealed that the State Government has conducted pilot testing in four Local Governments of the State with the use of Geographical Information System (GIS) to locate household that would be tested, said with what the ambulances were equipped with, it can be used to stabilise any patient in critical condition.

According to her, “We have the oxygen cylinder, the oxygen concentrator, the sphygmomanometer, the instructing pump, the neck brace, well equipped, that can be used to stabilise any critical patient.”

She mentioned that the pilot sampling has been done in Ikere, Emure, Ise and Gboyin local government of the State with over 950 samples taken.

The Commissioner further revealed that the state has recorded a total 63 persons that tested positive to the virus, while 40 have been treated and discharged, 21 were currently receiving treatment and only two deaths have been recorded.

