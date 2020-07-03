COVID-19: Edo govt warns against reopening of schools

The Edo State government said it has not authorised the reopening of schools in the state for the third term academic activities.

The state commissioner for education, Mr Jimoh Ijegbai, made the clarification in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin.

Ijegbai said the government did not authorise the reopening of schools whether public or private, including certificate classes, and warned that it would sanction any school that flouted its directive on this.

He said: “It has come to the attention of the Edo State government that some schools in the state have reopened and some are planning to reopen for the third term academic session.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the state government has not authorised schools whether public or private, even the certificate classes to reopen under the present circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A date of resumption will be communicated to all stakeholders after modalities have been put in place to ensure the safety of our children and wards.”

The commissioner urged school proprietors in the state to be guided by the state government’s directive on this. (NAN)

