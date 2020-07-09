COVID-19: Ebonyi to commence house to house test for cases

The Ebonyi State government has made all necessary plans to begin house to house search for COVID-19 active cases from Saturday 11th July in all 171 wards of the state.

The chief press secretary to the Acting governor, Dr Monday Uzor, made this known to newsmen in a statement on Thursday.

According to Uzor, the search, which is expected to last for two weeks was the outcome of the resolutions of a meeting of the acting governor and deputy governor of the state, Dr Kelechi Igwe, with the frontline health workers on COVID-19, held at the state old government house Abakaliki on Wednesday.

The statement reads “that the house to house active case search for COVID-19 will commence simultaneously in all the electoral wards in the state on Saturday, 11th of July, 2020 for a period of 14 days in the first instance.

“Five professionals equipped with Infrared Thermometer, on the counter drugs and hand sanitizer shall make up a team for each electoral ward.

“Personal Protective Equipment shall be made available for health workers involved in the exercise.

“That the team shall determine mild, moderate and severe cases of ailments, while referrals to General Hospital shall be determined by the supervisor of the team in the wards.

“That allowances shall be paid to the Health Workers as may be determined the state Chief Executive.

“That at General Hospital level, 14 experienced medical professionals shall be on the ground to receive, treat and manage all cases referred to it except suspected cases of COVID-19 which must immediately be transferred to the state Isolation centre.

“That within the two weeks, the state committee shall meet 4 times except for urgent and emergency cases where extraordinary meetings shall be convened to review field operations and protocols.

” That training of the Health workers will take place simultaneously on Friday the 10th of July, 2020 in the 13 Local Government Areas at 10 o’clock in the morning

” That the council chairmen shall be the focal persons and lead campaigners of the exercise in their respective council Areas and shall be holding meetings with the Health workers at the end of each Day’s activities.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE