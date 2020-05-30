COVID-19: Ebonyi govt gets N120m palliatives

Members of emergency intervention team from Victim Support Fund Taskforce on COVID-19 on Friday donated palliatives worth one hundred and twenty million Naira to the Ebonyi State government.

Presenting the items at Akanu Ibiam international Conference Center Abakaliki, chairperson of the taskforce, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele Ogunsiji, said the donation will support and consolidate efforts already put in place by the state government to support her citizenry.

Tribune Online reports that the donated items include 260 bags of 10kg rice, 260 bags of 10kg beans, 260 bags of 10kg garri,260 gallons of 4-liter vegetable oil, 260 2kg salt, 30,000 sanitisers, 50,000 facemasks, 60 boots, 60 goggles, PPEs for health workers, to be shared across the 13 LGA of Ebonyi state.

Ogunsiji said: “We are donating, 30 bags of hand sanitisers, 50,000 face masks, 50 safety goggles for your healthcare workers given that we understand that the healthcare workers are always on the frontline at this moment and we already know the challenges that Nigerians suffer in terms of healthcare infrastructural management and the shortage of doctors. So, this is not the time that we want to joke with the few health workers that we have at our disposal as a nation or state.

“The cumulative value of our donations to Ebonyi State is 120 million naira. We understand that the livelihood of people have been tampered with, companies are unable to function at full capacity, even governments are no fully functioning and many people have lost their jobs and knowing that food is the major component and necessity for human survival, we are presenting 10kg rice, 10kg beans, 10kg garri, 4liters vegetable oil, 2kg salt, 30,000 sanitiser, 50,000 facemasks, 60 boots, 60 goggles, suits for health workers, to be shared across the 13 LGA of Ebonyi State,” Ogunsiji said.

She, however, urged the governor to ensure that the palliatives reach the poorest people in the villages.

Receiving the items, Governor David Umahi represented by his deputy, Barr. Kelechi Igwe, described COVID-19, as a global experience, challenge, unfortunate danger and a visitor to the world.

He said: “We receive you with joy and gladness in our heart on behalf of our dear governor. Of course, you are visiting at a time the world is facing menace. T.Y Danjuma is a philanthropist. This is not our first encounter with him. Today again, you are here to interface in our state.

“Only people who have passion, only people who are committed and have the interest of one another, will take the risk of transversing the nooks and crannies of this country going to places you are not too sure of and in the menace of this COVID-19 wanting to interact with them. So, we are grateful that you have found us eminently qualified to benefit from your philanthropy.

“We assure you of equitable distribution of the materials you brought to households who will benefit. It’s an extension of longevity of Rtd. Gen. T.Y Danjuma in the maintenance of the VSF.

“While we accept with our two hands all you brought, I will request in first person that even if it’s a bag of Abakaliki rice, you take it back to show that you touched the land of Abakaliki as what we have in appreciation.

“Coronavirus has taught us a lot of things, We are seeing that Nigerians can live without unnecessary spending, without making a very large noise, without exotic weddings, we are seeing that Nigerians can live a normal life without throwing unnecessary parties that consume all our national beings; we are also seeing that Nigerians can live without unnecessary expenditures.