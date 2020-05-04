The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has declared that any vehicle that violates the lockdown directives will henceforth be forfeited to the state government.

This was contained in COVID-19 implementation guidelines released by the government and signed by Secretary to the State Government, Honourable Biodun Oyebanji, on Monday, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Reading the guidelines at a media briefing, the Information Commissioner, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, said interstate travels are still being prohibited while vehicles seized will be forfeited to the state government.

Fayemi clarified that the lockdown was not totally removed, saying residents can enjoy the freedom of movement on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 7 am and 4 pm, while the curfew earlier placed between 7 pm and 6 am still subsists.

“Any vehicle caught in violation may be forfeited to the state and passengers prosecuted.

“All the major markets like Oja Oba, Shasha, Bisi in Ado Ekiti remain closed. Vehicles conveying agricultural products and those engaged in farming will be allowed to move freely with valid identification.

“Schools still remain closed down indefinitely. Compulsory use of face masks still operational while those arrested at the borders will be quarantined for 14 days at their own expense.”

Speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mojisola Yaya- Kolade, revealed that the three new cases of coronavirus recorded in Ekiti were healthcare workers, who contracted the scourge from the pregnant woman, who died two weeks ago.

She said: “The three new persons have been evacuated from their homes and put in our isolation centre. They are currently asymptomatic and we are very lucky because they had only four contacts. We have seen them and their blood samples have been taken.

“Seven laboratory results are being awaited and we are expecting them. COVID-19 is under containment in Ekiti. There is no community spread. All those that have been infected were traceable to someone.”

The Director-General, Office of Strategic Transformation and Delivery, Professor Bolaji Aluko, said restriction is still being placed on religious gatherings in the state, saying only burials are exempted, which he said can only be attended by 20 persons including the officiating ministers.

Aluko charged traditional rulers in border towns to institute community policing to work with security agencies to checkmate influx of people from neighbouring or far states into Ekiti.

