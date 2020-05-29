COVID-19: Don’t play politics with people’s lives, Edo govt tells opposition

The Edo government has advised opposition parties to be conscious of COVID-19 and not endanger voters on the altar of electioneering campaigns.

The Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr Philip Shaibu, gave the advice in Benin on Friday while receiving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donated by Azura Power Plant.

“I know very soon Edo will go into electioneering campaigns My appeal to you is that, please don’t play politics with COVID-19 because you don’t know if you are going to be the next if you don’t observe social distancing.

“For us as a state, we will not mix politics with COVID-19. Some persons make all forms of statements in the name of politics. The life of our people is very important to us as a state than the elections.

ALSO READ: Russia to allow spectators in stadiums when top flight matches resume

“Election will come and go. We need our people to be alive to be able to vote. They need us to be alive to make ourselves available to be voted for.

” I am appealing to us, we should not play politics with the lives of our people. This period, we should not mix politics with this pandemic.

“For us in Edo, it is all about infrastructure and the well-being of our people.

” We appreciate Azura Power Plant for this donation of relief materials as it affects our health workers, they are our heroes in this period,” he said.

Presenting the PPE to the state government, the Azura Power Plant Community Relations Manager, Sunny Ogbodo, said that the organisation was identifying with the state government in the fight against the COVID-19.

COVID-19: Ogun Govt Lifts Lockdown

The Ogun State Government has lifted the lockdown order pronounced on the state, since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic to combat the spread of the disease from Monday to Friday. This was contained in the address of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, while updating the efforts… Read full story

Osinbajo Heads Use Of Toilet Campaign Committee

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday inaugurated the Steering Committee of the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign,” which he leads as chairman. Tribune Online reports that the committee comes as stakeholders continue to ramp up efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

Doctors Refusing To Treat Patients Of Other Ailments Over Fear Of COVID-19, Says PTF

More deaths are being recorded in patients with other ailments because medical institutions in the country are refusing to handle cases because of fear of contracting coronavirus, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the pandemic has observed… Read full story

Malami Explains Why Buhari Signs Executive Orders

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday, said the Presidential Executive Orders are aimed at complementing existing legislation and ensure inter-agency coordination in the process of implementation… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE