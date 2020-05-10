The Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano not to politicise the federal government palliative items made available to the people of Anambra State by making it an All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) affairs.

Tribune Online gathered that over the weekend, Anambra State government received its share of the Federal government palliatives, as part of efforts by President Mohammadu Buhari to combat poverty in states during this COVID-19 era.

It was also learnt that the palliatives, which comprises 1,800 bags of rice and 2,400 cartons of tomatoes paste, were handed over to the deputy governor, Dr Nkem Okeke on behalf of the state government through the office of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Expressing fears that the palliatives may not reach it supporters, the state publicity secretary, Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu, in a statement issued to newsmen in Awka, on Sunday, said the PDP is aware that the state government had on Friday, 8th May 2020 received 180 bags of 50kg rice and 2,400 cartons of tomato paste from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

He pointed out that the items were brought by the deputy director of Humanitarian Services in the ministry, Mr Charles Nwanelo and were received by the deputy governor, Dr Nkem Okeke at the government house, Awka.

He stressed the need for the APGA government to rise above political party sentiments and allow the items brought by the federal government to get to the intended needy people in the state.

Nwangwu who said he would not want to talk about how the Anambra State government’s palliatives have been reduced to party affairs stressed the need to handle the FG intervention with the fear of God.

He commended the party faithful, State and National Assembly members, governorship aspirants and the Vice Presidential Candidate for PDP in the last general elections, Mr Peter Obi for their humanitarian and philanthropic gestures to Ndi Anambra to assist them to stay safe and without hunger in the face of COVID-19 threat.

