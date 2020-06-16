COVID-19: Doctors issue 21 days strike notice to Lagos govt

Doctors, under the aegis of the Medical Guild, has issued three weeks strike notice to the Lagos State Government on the alleged shortcomings of the state’s COVID-19 response.

Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo, chairman, Medical Guild, said on Tuesday in Lagos that the notice was issued based on the challenges as it concerns COVID-19 test for healthcare workers and patients in hospitals.

Tribune Online reports that the Medical Guild is the association of doctors under the employment of the Lagos State government.

Sodipo added that reducing availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in isolation centres and hospitals across the state was also an issue.

According to him, the non-inclusion of the Guild and other healthcare workers unions in decision making with attendant increase in healthcare workers’ infection, morbidity and mortality is another ground of their grievances.

Other issues included the non-implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and national associations/unions of health workers by the state government on health insurance, hazard allowances and other palliatives for health workers.

According to him, the acute shortage of doctors is also another issue that necessitated the strike ultimatum.

“The Guild has reiterated to the government on number of occasions, our resolve to dialogue on these issues.

“We strongly believe that the concerns noted above can be solved and further action averted by proactive measures from the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, especially Health as indications are that Mr Governor is ready to do all things necessary to mitigate these challenges,” he said.

Sodipo said that members of the Guild would withdraw their services after expiration of the ultimatum if there was no dialogue and resolution of the issues.

He added that the Guild was worried about the increasing infections and mortality among the populace and health workers.

Sodipo urged the public to maintain the guidelines of facemasks, social distancing and handwashing to reduce the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)