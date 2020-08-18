COVID-19 disrupts education of more than 70 per cent of youth —ILO

THE COVID-19 crisis is having a devastating effect on the education and training of young people, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has said.

According to an analysis by the ILO, since the outset of the pandemic more than 70 per cent of youth who study or combine study with work have been adversely affected by the closing of schools, universities and training centres.

According to the report, ‘Youth and COVID-19: impact on jobs, education, rights and mental well-being’, 65 per cent of young people reported having learned less since the beginning of the pandemic because of the transition from classroom to online and distance learning during lockdown.

Despite their efforts to continue studying and training, the report stated that half of them believed their studies would be delayed and nine per cent thought that they might fail.

“The disproportionate effect of the pandemic on young people has exacerbated inequalities and risks reducing the productive potential of an entire generation”, the report said.

The ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, said, “the pandemic is inflicting multiple shocks on young people. It is not only destroying their jobs and employment prospects, but also disrupting their education and training and having a serious impact on their mental well-being.”

The ILO said: “The situation has been even worse for youth living in lower-income countries, who have less access to the internet, a lack of equipment and sometimes a lack of space at home.”

This, according to the ILO, “highlights large digital divides between regions; while 65 per cent of youth in high-income countries were taught classes via video-lectures only 18 per cent in low-income countries were able to keep studying online.

According to the report, 38 per cent of young people are uncertain of their future career prospects, with the crisis expected to create more obstacles in the labour market and to lengthen the transition from school to work.

