COVID-19: Disappointment greets relief materials in Lagos, Ogun states – SEE VIDEOS

Residents in Lagos and Ogun have expressed gross disappointment with the relief materials sent to them by the government.

They expressed shock that the amount of food (relief materials) given to them was not enough for even one family, not to talk of a community that comprises a number of streets.

Video evidence showed bags depicting “Lagos State Government COVID-19 Emergency Food Response” that was delivered to a community to share.

Another video shows another community said to be in Ogun State with a similar food package delivered to them for sharing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

PHOTOS: Chief Of Army Staff Visits Soldiers Injured During Boko Haram Attacks

Following the attack on troops of the military outfit, Operation Lafiya Dole, by the insurgent Boko Haram in Gorgi, Borno State, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Sunday, April 5, visited some of the injured soldiers in 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: COVID-19: Rivers Now Race Back Home

EVERYONE, worldwide, is scared and helpless. An American comedian tweeted two weeks ago that “a lot of people are fleeing to (their) childhood mansions.” Christian kids and their parents are not talking about Easter – which is one week away. Conversations in Muslim circles are not about congregation prayers or Ramadan or… Read full article

‘Corps Members Deserve N500,000 Severance Package’

Tajudeen Obasa, a member of the House of representative, in this interview by SAM NWAOKO, speaks on his representation since 2015, his plans for his constituent, as well as the economic impact of the border closure by the Federal Government or his people among other issues… Read full interview

5 Disciplines Of Success

Haroldson Lafayette Hunt Jr., popularly known as H. L. Hunt, an American billionaire oil magnate who became wealthy by trading poker winnings for oil rights, said the key to success is “Decide what you want, decide what you are willing to pay for it and decide to pay it.” However, what H.L. Hunt overlooked is that the glue that holds… Read full article