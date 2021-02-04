COVID-19: Difficulty in breathing, most significant symptom predictor of death in Lagos —Experts

Health News
By Sade Oguntola
COVID-19 Nigeria in state of war, covid-19, We have recorded 8338 cases, COVID-19 risk during yuletide, Nigeria records 796 cases, COVID-19 pandemic,Vanuatu, Vatican, Germany, Nigeria confirms 72 cases, Nigeria records 72 cases, hospitals Nigeria confirms 212 cases, covid-19 testing, YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund… #EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…, COVID-19 solutions, African education system, COVID-19, health centre, SARS-CoV-2, three Kano doctors die of COVID-19, sacked workers

EXPERTS say although cough is the most common symptom of COVID-19 seen at the treatment centres in Lagos State, difficulty in breathing is the strongest predictor that any individual with this infection may end up dying as a result.

The experts had reviewed the first 2,184 patients at the nine isolation and COVID-19 treatment centres in Lagos and found that cough (19.3 per cent) was the most common presenting symptom. This was followed by fever (13.7 per cent) and difficulty in breathing, (10.9 per cent). Also, there was headaches (7.3 per cent), weakness (6.3 per cent), loss of sense of smell and taste (4.9 per cent) and throat irritation (4.9 per cent).

All other symptoms that were presented by only one patient, included hoarse voice, tooth pain, hearing impairment, tingling sensations, vaginal discharge, excessive sweating, constipation and body itching.

The study indicated that the youngest persons treated for COVID-19 was a four-day-old baby and the oldest was 98 years. More than half (53.2 per cent) were between 30 and 50 years.

Only 2.9 per cent were children, while 3.8 per cent were 70 years and older. They were mostly male and had moderately severe symptoms (66 per cent), while only 16 per cent were asymptomatic reported the 2021 International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

According to the review, more deaths occurred among older patients, males and patients admitted in non-government treatment facilities. Also, more deaths occurred in persons with existing co-morbidities and this jumped up with an increasing number of co-morbidities.

In addition, patients with at least one co-existing morbidity were 2.45 more likely to have died, compared to those without comorbidities and males were 2.21 times more likely to have died.

The  researchers reported a case fatality rate of 4.3 per cent, which is the proportion of deaths from a certain disease compared to the total number of people diagnosed with the disease for a particular period.

They declared that late presentation appears to be the most significant predictor of poor outcomes as patients presented in severe or critical states were more likely to have died compared to those presented in mild clinical states.

The experts, however, asked that primary care physicians and COVID-19 frontline workers maintain a high index of suspicion and prioritise the care of patients presenting these symptoms.

They added that emphasis should be placed on older males with co-morbid conditions, while community members should ensure that patients with these symptoms sought care early to reduce the risk of deaths associated with COVID-19.

Lagos State remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Experts say that understanding the symptoms profile of the infection is important in formulating a practicable approach to rapidly identify cases and assess the course of infection. This will improve treatment outcomes and reduce disease transmission and death rates.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Health News

Leaking urine has nothing to do with excess water intake, cold —Expert

Health News

‘Unrecognised blood clots results in sudden deaths in hospitals’

Health News

Surge in contact lens-related eye complications worries OSN

Health News

COVID-19: Experts say pediatricians with highest cases of infection at UCH

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More