The Director-General of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Asishana Okauru and his wife, Ifueko Omoigui Okauru have embarked on self-isolation after the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed whom the DG NGF had contact with was tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple made this known in a separate statement which was obtained by Tribune Online.

According to a statement from Asishana Okauru, the entire household including his wife would be proceeding on self-isolation after their exposure to Governor Bala Mohammed who was tested positive for COVID-19 on 24th March.

“I wish to inform the general public that my wife together with my entire household will be proceeding on self-isolation.

“We are taking this action following my exposure to His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who today (Yesterday) announced the positive outcome of his test for COVID-19.

“I attended different meetings of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF)and the Nigerian Economic Council (NEC) last week, which were also attended by the Bauchi State Governor.

“Consequently, my wife and I would be undergoing COVID-19 testing this week.

“All of the organisations to which my wife is affiliated have already begun ‘Work from Home’ in line with an earlier Government directive.

“In fact, through DAGOMO Foundation Nigeria Ltd/GTE, and in her personal capacity, my wife was already in the forefront of raising awareness around COVID-19”.

While encouraging those who attended the meeting to go on self-isolation, he said all members of NGF Secretariat that were exposed would be observing self-isolation.

“All members of NGF secretariat that were exposed will be observing self-isolation. We encourage all those who were invited to the NGF meetings for presentations to also do the same.

“By our actions, we hope to encourage others who are exposed and not sure of their status to undergo self-isolation and make themselves available for the test, where applicable.

“At the NGF meetings held, all necessary precautions as advised by the NCDC were taken, but we cannot make any assumptions about our status. We will self-isolate and take stringent measures possible to protect the general public.

Similarly, the wife of the DG NGF, Ifueko Omoigui Okauru said with her proximity to her husband who attended the NGF and the National Economic Council after a governor was tested positive for COVID-19, she would be proceeding on self-isolation.

“My husband and I as well as members of our household, are observing self-isolation for 14 days, immediately, effective March 24 2020, in Abuja.

“Reason – Proximity to DG, NGF (my husband) who was in the same Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and National Economic Council (NEC) meetings (March 18 and 19, 2020) as the Bauchi State governor who today, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I can be reached online or by phone.

Organisations to which I am affiliated already have a “work from home” policy for this period.

“We have no symptoms but we need to follow all required steps as directed by the NCDC.

We have also made ourselves available to be tested.

“I will, through DAGOMO Foundation Nigeria Ltd/GTE, and through other organisations that I serve, continue to raise awareness around COVID-19”, she noted through her statement.

