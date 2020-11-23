COVID-19: Despite denials by NYSC, NCDC says 138 corps members tested positive but did not enter camps

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday said that 138 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had so far tested positive to the Coronavirus pandemic, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

This is despite consistent denial by the management of the NYSC that any corps member suffered from COVID-19.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, NCDC, revealed the development as regards the positive status at the National Briefing on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

Ihekweazu said that none of those who tested positive was allowed into the camps.

According to him, 34,785 corps members and members of the camp communities have been tested with 138 turning positive representing 0.4 per cent prevalence.

“It means one out of 200 people,” he explained.

The NCDC boss said that those who tested positive were either managed at home or in a treatment centre, depending on if they had symptoms and what state they were in.

With talks between striking university teachers and the Federal Government progressed getting more positive, he said that the next challenge would be how to work with education stakeholders to ensure safe reopening of universities.

“Universities are slightly riskier and present unique challenges, but we are confident that we can address this as we have done in other sectors like aviation,” Ihekweazu said.

