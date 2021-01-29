COVID-19: Delta govt imposes fresh curfew as police vow to enforce order

Delta State government has announced a fresh curfew in the state as part of measures to check resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic nationwide.

In a statement on Friday, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, said that the curfew would be from 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. daily and commencing from January 29, 2021.

He called on residents of the state to comply with the restriction in the interest of public health, adding that security agencies had been directed to fully enforce the directives.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly Deltans and residents in the state, that as a result of the rising incidence of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic currently being experienced in the country, the Delta State government will commence the enforcement of the nationwide COVID-19 curfew imposed by the Federal Government from 10 p.m – 4 a.m daily with effect from Friday, 29th January 2021.

“In view of this, the State Government wishes to reiterate that the guidelines earlier issued on the closure of night clubs across the state still subsists and should be complied with.

“In the same vein, the government wishes to restate the standard COVID-19 protocols for the guidance of all and these include:

“Wearing of face masks in public places; avoiding crowded places; physical distancing; regular handwashing with soap and water or use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

“Deltans, residents and owners/operators of public places and establishments are strongly advised to comply with these directives as there shall be strict enforcement by security agencies in line with the Federal Government Coronavirus (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into effect by the President Muhammadu Buhari on 26th January 2021.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Muhammed Ali has restated the command’s resolve to strictly enforce the orders (including the one from the presidency) stating that anyone found wanting will face the full wrath of the law.

In a statement in Asaba, the Police boss directed all area commanders, DPOs and Heads of Tactical/Operational Departments to ensure strict enforcement of the orders.

He further charged all officers to be professional in the discharge of their duties as any contrary act or conduct will attract severe disciplinary sanctions and as well to observe the stipulated personal measures on COVID-19.

The police commissioner advised citizens of the state to be vigilant, focused and adhere to stipulated preventive measures against COVID-19 such as social distancing, wearing of face mask and washing of hands with soap and water and to report anyone found violating the law to the nearest Police station.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Delta govt imposes curfew Delta govt imposes curfew

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Delta govt imposes curfew Delta govt imposes curfew

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE