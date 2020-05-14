COVID-19: Delta confirms five new positive cases

Barely a few hours after discharging three COVID-19 patients who tested negative, on Tuesday, Delta State has confirmed five fresh positive cases in the state.

Among the five cases, four are from Warri South Local Government Area and one from Oshimili North Local Government Area alone.

This was confirmed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in the Delta State COVID-19 Case Update chart obtained by our correspondent late Wednesday might.

The fresh five cases bring the total to 22 cases so far in the state out of which six have been discharged, three dead and 13 subsisting cases undergoing treatment in the various isolation centres.

It will be recalled that Delta State confirmed the discharge of three more COVID-19 patients who have recovered in its isolation centres in the state on Tuesday.

