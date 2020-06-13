COVID-19: Delta confirms additional 46 cases, total rises to 243

Delta State, on Saturday, recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 243.

Tribune Online reports that the 243 cases recorded as of 2 pm on Saturday are from 16 local government areas while the remaining nine local government areas are yet to record a single case since the index case was confirmed in April.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed the latest figure on Saturday, said so far, the total active cases is 164, the total number of discharged cases is 66 while the total number of death is 13.

The chart of the state showed that Oshimili South LGA has 59 confirmed cases, 41 of which are active while 17 cases have been discharged, adding that two deaths have been recorded.

Coming behind Oshimili South is Uvwie with 47 confirmed cases: 33 active, 12 discharged and three deaths while Warri South has 41 confirmed cases, 23 active, 17 discharged and one death.

Aniagwu had during the week advised Deltans to follow the health guidelines issued by the state government COVID-19 committee.

“Wash your hands thoroughly many times throughout the day. Observe social distancing of a minimum of two metres and wear your face mask when talking with people.

“Do not make unnecessary journeys outside of your homes because non-adherence can lead to easy contact of the virus,” he warned.

Tribune Online reports that the curfew in the state between 7 pm and 6 am is being enforced as security personnel have intensified patrols especially in towns including Warri, Effurun, Ughelli, Sapele, Agborh among others.

The local government areas that have not been affected by the pandemic are Aniocha North, Ethiope East, Isoko North and Ndokwa West.

Others are riverine Bomadi, Patani, Burutu, Warri North and Warri South-West local government areas of the oil-rich state.