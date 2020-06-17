COVID-19: Delta confirms 37 positive cases in 24 hours, total now 317

Coronavirus
By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
Again, barely 24 hours after Delta State confirmed a total of 280 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday night, an additional 37 cases were, at the wee hours of Wednesday, confirmed in the state.

This now brings the total number of confirmed cases to 317, active cases 224, discharged 76 and deaths still at 17.

It will be recalled that 37 confirmed positive cases emerged between last afternoon of Sunday, June 14 and the night of Monday, June 15, now amounting to 74 new cases in 48 hours.
In the COVID-19 chart of July 17, 2020,  released by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charlse Aniagwu, Oshimili South LGA upped its lead with a total of 87 cases confirmed, 66 active, 19 discharged and two deaths.

Still trailing behind Oshimili South are Uvwie and Warri South LGAs with Uvwie now having 54 total confirmed cases, 36 active, 24 discharged and four deaths, while Warri South has a total of 43 cases confirmed, 24 active, 17 discharged and two deaths.

As of Wednesday, according to the Delta State COVID-19 Case Update, the confirmed 317 cases are spread across 17 local government areas out of 25 local government areas of the state.

