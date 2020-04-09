COVID-19 decontamination: Oyo govt trains volunteers, assures residents of safety

The Oyo State government has given its assurance that the state will be safe from COVID-19 when its containment and decontamination project is completed.

Mr Olawale Mogbonjubola, the Oyo State deputy chief of staff, gave the assurance at the training programme for volunteers the project, held on Thursday at the University of Ibadan.

The training is being executed with technical support from the University of Ibadan, involving 137 volunteers who are students of the university.

Mogbonjubola told journalists at the event, “This is one of the laudable projects that His Excellency Engineer Seyi Makinde has put in place. We are following the NCDC rules and regulations on how to contain and decontaminate. I am telling you that at the end of the project, Oyo State will be very safe.”

Recall that Governor Makinde has already announced that the containment and decontamination project will start on Monday. The first site to be visited by the containment and decontamination team will be the Government Secretariat.

Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Containment and Decontamination Committee, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, who is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), University of Ibadan, said volunteers were selected through the Student Union body. She added that no other qualification was needed apart from being a student of the university. “This is not a once and for all thing. We volunteer throughout COVID-19.”

She said the containment exercise will be strategic, targeting locations where there have been confirmed cases of COVID-19. “The indication for going to secretariat is that His Excellency himself tested positive and he works at the secretariat, so we have to decontaminate. That is the government taking leadership. We also asking everyone that has a facility, that is employing labour, or businesses in Oyo State, to take responsibility and do this.”

Professor Adeyemo added that this was not the regular fumigation for rodents and insects. “This is a specialised one that requires expert advice and supervision. We pray for this to wane, but anytime someone tests positive, we go in and decontaminate.”

The volunteers were taken through different sessions by experts from the university, who taught them the essence of decontamination, safety precautions for the task, equipment handling, among other relevant topics for them to be well-equipped to execute the exercise successfully.

