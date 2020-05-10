COVID-19 death: Ibadan hospital reopens after NCDC protocols

Management of Lafia Hospital, Ibadan has announced the reopening of its facility from today Monday, 11th May 2020.

The hospital had been closed to the public on April 24, 2020, for being one of the four hospitals in Oyo state visited by a late COVID-19 patient.

Management of the hospital had then said that the hospital will only be reopened after all protocols of the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) are complied with.

Chief Consultant in charge of the hospital, Dr Adetunji Taiwo had said the reopening will be after all members of staff proceed on mandatory 14 days self-isolation, submit themselves for COVID-19 test and fumigation and decontamination of the hospital done.

Lafia hospital in a statement by its Human Relationship Manager, Kayode Sule said the facility was reopened after adherence to NCDC guidelines of 14 days quarantine period, decontamination of the hospital and the fact that COVID-19 test results of its staff came back negative.

“I am happy to inform you all that employees of the hospital have been screened for Covid-19 and the results came back negative.

“The quarantine period ended on Friday 8th May 2020 and the facility will reopen on Monday the 11th of May 2020 by 9:00 am,” Sule said.

Sule added that the hospital had put in place some safety measures to include having a waiting area with chairs arranged in compliance with social distancing and that serves triage purposes.

In addition, Sule said only persons with face masks will be allowed entry into the hospital while infrared temperature check, hand washing cubicle, sanitizers and disinfecting the feet will be done at the entrance of the facility.

