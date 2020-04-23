COVID-19 curfew: We will impound violators’ vehicles in Ondo ― FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will impound vehicles of the violators of the 7.00 p.m to 7.00 a.m curfew in Ondo State against the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Olusegun Aladenika, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Ore that the violators would also be prosecuted by the mobile court to be instituted by the state government.

Aladenika said that FRSC personnel were already enforcing the curfew and that motorists had been complying with the order since it began last week.

“Our personnel have been enforcing the curfew and generally motorists in the state have been complying with the curfew imposed by the state government against the spread COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will impound any vehicle who flouts this curfew, and the driver will also be prosecuted at the mobile court which will be instituted by the state government,” he said.

The FRSC boss, however, advised motorists to comply with the order.

He said that it was for the well-being of citizens of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

NAN

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Make No Mistake, Coronavirus Will Be With Us For A Long Time, Says WHO DG

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives, Reuters reported… Read full story

COVID-19: Governors Adopt Two-Week Inter-State Lockdown • Call for decentralisation of COVID-19 response

The 36 state governors, on Wednesday, unanimously resolved to adopt a two-week inter-state lockdown as part of measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus across the country… Read full story

Covid-19: Chinese Treatment Of Africans

IN the wake of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic experience, China has treated African residents within its borders like scum. The situation has been so bad that it is actually difficult to believe that its previous investments in the continent had wholesome intentions. China’s inhuman and hostile disposition to Africans in China… Read full story