COVID-19: Cross River ‘no mask’, ‘no movement’ take-off day now Monday

The Cross River Government, on Friday, rescheduled the take-off date of the ‘no mask, no movement’ order to Monday, April 6, 2020.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, made this known in a statement in Calabar.

The order, which was originally billed to commence from midnight Thursday, March 2, 2020, was a policy geared toward shielding residents of Cross River from the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said that the shift was necessitated by the need to allow the states’ garment factory enough time to produce more masks for further free deliveries to the residents of the state.

Ita said the move was necessary to ensure that more people had the masks before enforcement commences.

“His Excellency, Gov Ben Ayade is committed to ensuring that the COVID-19 pandemic does not gain a foothold in the state.

“However, the order banning movements into the state remains enforced as all entry points remain shut.

“While those wishing to leave Cross River can do so, no one is allowed into the state at this time.

“Government appeals to all residents of Cross River to strictly comply and adhere to all the laid-down preventive measures by the state government,’’ he said.

Gov Ayade had earlier recalled the staff of the states’ garment factory for massive production of face masks which would be distributed to residents of the state for protection against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

