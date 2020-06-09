COVID-19: Courts to be overwhelmed with cases of contractual breaches ― Lawyers

As businesses adjust their operations to COVID-19 realities, legal practitioners have noted that the courts are set to be bombarded with litigations stemming from businesses being compelled to invoke contractual clauses and penalties against counterparties.

The legal practitioners especially noted that the nation’s anachronistic civil justice system will be put under more pressure by several parties who will resist the redefinition of their relationships with firms.

With the courts currently having at least 200,000 pre-COVID-19 cases yet unresolved, the lawyers, gathered in Ibadan, advanced the need for lawyers to embrace COVID-19 Alternative Dispute Resolution (CADRI).

Present at the launch of CADRI included Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola; state Attorney General, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo; immediate past President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Eni Esan; former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Bayo Ojo; President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs Toki Mabogunje; Chairman, Ibadan chapter, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Prince Lateef Fagbemi; Chairman, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry International Arbitration Centre, Mr Tunde Fagbohunlu; Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Ibadan branch, Dr Wole Akintayo.

Pointing to the nation’s under-resourced courts, lack of infrastructure to enable activation of COVID-19 precautions of the avoidance and minimization, co-visioner, CADRI, Mrs Funmi Roberts said it was expedient for businesses and individuals to embrace the easier, faster and affordable ADR option.

She noted that the pressures that judges work under will be exacerbated by increased number of post COVID-19 cases, urging judges to embrace the ADR non-litigation options of negotiation, mediation, arbitration and adjudication so as to quickly dispense with cases.

“One of the significant outcomes of measures taken to minimize the rate of infection of the pandemic will force many individuals and businesses to invoke contractual clauses and penalties against counterparties.

“This will be accepted by some; resisted by others, thereby leading to disputes between parties, who but for COVID-19 were happy with their business relationships. Lawyers will then be consulted. Our advice will be sought.

“Our courts are burgeoning with almost 200,000 pre-COVID-19 cases yet unresolved. They are severely under-resourced, with court registries populated by staff, some of whom cannot switch on a computer, a tool necessary for post-COVID survival.

“Our judges still take notes in longhand. Many courtrooms cannot enforce the physical distancing required to minimize the spread of COVID-19, thereby exposing our over-worked judges to the risk of infection.

“Lawyers in the vulnerable age bracket as many of the best are, find it unsafe to attend court sessions because they are afraid for their lives.

“Thus, I ask again, is litigation the only recourse we, as lawyers, should offer to our clients? I think not.

“African businesses need to focus on regaining the strength of their balance sheets. Africans need to be assured that access to justice will be swift, satisfactory and pocket friendly.

“They should not have to spend time dealing with expensive, time-consuming disputes that could quickly be resolved by faster, confidential, private and cheaper means. That is what CADRI seeks to offer,” Roberts said.

While conducting the signing of CADRI pledge, state Chief Judge, Munta Abimbola acknowledged that the courts will be inundated with business and contractual cases after COVID-19.

Abimbola admonished lawyers, judges to be keen on working with ADR practitioners so as not to delay the delivery of justice.

Noting that justice delayed is justice denied, former Attorney General, Bayo Ojo, in his input, also accepted that alternative ADR platforms, like CADRI, should be embraced.

In his opening remarks, state Attorney General, Oyewo held that CADRI, which offered cost-effective and simple processes, will help courts deal with an avalanche of disputes result from COVID-19.

President, LCCI, Mabogunje said the ADR option was expedient in addressing breaches of contractual obligations arising from COVID-19.

Commenting, Professor Alero Akeredolu bemoaned that lawyers presently had to cope with professional depression.

While agreeing that ADR will relieve lawyers of the burden of litigations, Chairman, Ibadan NBA, Akintayo urged state governments to give the initiative the needed legal backing.

Speaking, CADRI co-visioner, Tunde Fagbohunlu averred that businesses will be expending a lot of money on dispute resolution if they don’t adapt to easier and cheaper means like ADR.

He explained that parties in cases have the opportunity to reach consensus with ADR practitioners on what they deem affordable.

Fagbohunlu added that CADRi will be engaging various institutions on the need to embrace ADR.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Why Schools Must Remain Shut For Now ― Minister

PARENTS and school children anxious for reopening schools will have to wait a little more as the Federal Government on Monday insisted that the schools remain shut for now. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, speaking on Monday at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 news briefing described as fake news timetables purported released from the Ministry of Education on the conduct of West African Examination Council examinations being circulated on the social media… Read full story

After Pressure From Govs, Buhari Delays Gazetting Of Executive Order On Autonomy For State Legislatures, Judiciary

Pressured by state governors, President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to delay the gazetting of Executive Order 10, which he recently signed, to grant autonomy to state legislature and judiciary… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 315 New Cases, Total Now 12,801

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 315 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 12,801… Read full story

60% Of 979 Mysterious Deaths In Kano Due To COVID-19 ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) said on Monday that a total of 979 deaths were recorded in April in Kano, during what was popularly known as Kano mysterious deaths. The Task Force, however, revealed during its daily briefing on Monday that 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the mysterious deaths were due to… Read full story

Nigeria’s Economy To Contract By 3.2% As Global Economy Shrinks By 5.2% ― World Bank

The World Bank, on Monday, projected a 3.2 per cent contraction for Nigeria’s economy even as it said that the global economy would shrink by 5.2 per cent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune Online reports that the World Bank’s projection is 0.2 per cent lower than the one announced by the Federal Government in… Read full story

AfDB: Organised Labour Calls On US, World Powers To Respect African Choice

The Organised Labour has unanimously called on the United States (US) and other world powers with interests in the African Development Bank (AfDB) to allow the will and choice of African countries who are satisfied with the stewardship of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, as President of the bank… Read full story

As COVID-19 Bites Harder, Nigeria Risks Food Crisis

No doubt, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has had a great impact on global food production where farmers find it difficult to access their farms and inputs due to lockdown or fear of being infected. Some international food organisations in the recent past had raised alarm over the looming food crisis if… Read full story

Gov Sule Sacks SSG

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani.Ahmed-Tijjani was Commissioner for Education in the administration of Sen. Umaru Al-Makura, immediate past governor of the state… Read full story

Provide Corruption Evidence Against NASS Members, Group Tells NDDC

A group of concerned youth in Delta State under the auspices of Progressive Delta Youths (PDY) has challenged the management of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to make public the evidence of corruption linking members of the National Assembly to any form of fraud in the Commission… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Has Carried Out 80,000 Tests ― PTF

After 100 days Nigeria recorded its index COVID-19 case, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic said it had tested 80,000 citizens for the infection. It has also built its testing laboratory capacity from two to 30 with a laboratory in every geopolitical zone in the country, providing increased access to testing… Read full story

Delta Cleric Charged With Alleged Rape As Victim Narrates Sexual Encounter

The Founder/General Overseer of Victory Revival Fasting and Prayer Ministry, Bishop Elijah Orhonigbe, was on Monday in Warri, Delta State arraigned in court for the alleged rape of a teenage girl in the church auditorium. The nineteen-year-old girl (name withheld) was allegedly raped during a private deliverance… Read full story

Nigerian Students Deny Harassment Claims Against Chinese Government

A group of Nigerian students studying in China under the auspices of Coalition of Nigerian Students in China (CNSC), has denied claims that Nigerians in the country are being harassed the Chinese government. President of the group, Umar Abukabar, in a statement made available to the media on Monday, in Abuja, denounced… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Barakat Bello: Yet Another Rape Killing

WHILE Nigerians were still reeling in shock over the case of Vera Omozuwa, a year-one student of Microbiology at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State, who was raped and then bludgeoned to death by her assailants with a fire extinguisher while studying at the Miracle Sanctuary Mega Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Benin, their sensibilities were again assaulted by yet another barbaric incident… Read full story