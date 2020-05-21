A serving corps member from Bauchi State, Andra Daniel has donated the sum of N30,000 being his April allowance to Bauchi State government as his contribution to the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

While handing over the money to the state governor on Wednesday during the COVID-19 stakeholders meeting at command guest house, Bauchi, Andra Daniel who is from Bogoro LGA of the state advised youths in the country to stop expecting the government to do everything for them but should rather contribute to the development of the country in their own little way.

Andra Daniel further said that the government has done its best but every Nigerian can still contribute to what the government has done calling on individuals no matter their status to as a matter of necessity assist the state to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The corps member who Tribune Online learnt is currently serving in Osun State said that “When a situation like this is before a nation, I believe it is a collective responsibility of all. The government alone cannot do everything. What we need now at this time is what we can do to help Nigeria”.

He then explained that he withdrew his allowance for the month of April and gave it to the governor who will in turn hand it over to the Bauchi State taskforce on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever for utilisation.

In a brief remark, Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir commended the foresight of Andra Daniel for taking the initiative not minding the stress he will face.

The governor who said that he was elated by the show of kindness by the corps member called on others to emulate his good gesture and contribute to the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.