COVID-19: Corps member donates April allowance to Anambra govt

A Corps member serving at Community High School Nawgu in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State, Mr Samuel Ifere, has donated his April 2020 allowance of thirty-three thousand naira to Anambra State government to help the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr Ifere, who is from Ezza-Umuhuali in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, said that he was motivated to make the sacrifice having read about prominent individuals who had slashed their earnings to support the war against the deadly virus.

According to Mr Ifere, he chose to donate his allowance as his own way of helping humanity and supporting the state government’s consistent effort to fighting the deadly scourge.

He explained further that he had also read about groups who had answered the clarion call, adding that he felt the urge to give not minding the toll it would take on his pockets at a critical period like this.

Receiving the cash, the Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, said that Mr Ifere had exemplified a rare leadership mindset that has eluded the modern-day youth, explaining that such immense sacrifice would always be indelible in human history.

He advised the corps member to also extend the same sacrifice to his place of primary assignment, especially to his students, adding that every donation made to the government at this period would be accounted for in a detailed publication.

