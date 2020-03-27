COVID-19 Controversy: Ports Authority tackles NCDC, denies recording confirmed cases

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has challenged NCDC to give details of the six persons it claimed tested positive for covid-19.

The NPA in a tweet Friday morning wrote: “Hello @NCDCgov, in respect of the six new covid-19 cases that ” were detected on a vessel” in Lagos, the Authority (NPA) in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date. @NCDCgov To enable verification and proper record keeping, kindly avail us with specific details on the name of the vessel the passengers were on board, and the terminal or Jetty where they berthed.”

Hello @NCDCgov. In respect to the 6 new cases that “were detected on a vessel” in Lagos, the Authority in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date. https://t.co/Egi6pdrWeK — Nigerian Ports (@nigerianports) March 26, 2020

CORRECTION: We noticed an error in our update at 8:35pm. It should be: 14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT, 1 IN BAUCHI & 12 in Lagos Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers & 2 are close contacts of confirmed cases pic.twitter.com/Pe6owiXBKB — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 26, 2020

