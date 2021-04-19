COVID-19: Contractors shut down FCTA Permanent Secretary’s office over alleged N1m bribery allegation

Contractors numbering over 300, on Monday, stormed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister’s office in Abuja and blocked major entrances over N1 million bribery allegation against the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola.

The contractors, who claimed they executed various COVID-19 contracts for the FCT Administration between March 2020 and April 2021, without being paid, accused the permanent secretary of N1 million bribe before any contractor would be paid.

They further alleged that the permanent secretary has been paying some of the contractors, especially those who had agreed to part ways with N1 million bribe.

The protesters also alleged that they supplied various medical equipment and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and other things used in containing the pandemic.

“What we heard initially was that procurement process was suspended and this money was supposed to have been paid within two weeks, maximum one month, of supply. Some of us took loans to be able to meet up with the supply.” They lamented.

One of the contractors, Emmanuel Nwachendu, said: “The accusation of N1 million bribe before you are paid is true. This is one year after the supply. The agreement states that two weeks after the supply, once you supply, bring your invoice and you will be paid.

“This is one year running nothing, what we are hearing is that each of the contractors has to pay N1 million bribe to the Permanent Secretary before we can be paid. That without the N1 million bribe, you won’t get paid.” He explained.

Reacting to the allegation, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade, denied ever asking anybody for a N1 million bribe.

He explained that the delay in the payment for the contractors was due to their failure to meet all the administrative requirements.

“I am not aware of any payment of one million naira. The only instruction I gave was that all documents should be in a file before any payment can be made. The payment is in batches, we have paid others.

“Contractors below N10 million have been paid, if there are issues, the contractors are the cause because they are yet to meet up with the requirements.” The permanent secretary said emphatically.

