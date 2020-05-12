COVID-19: ‘Containment and decontamination still ongoing in Oyo State’

CONTAINMENT and decontamination of environments in Oyo State infected by COVID-19 is still ongoing in the state, following the successful Containment and decontamination exercise held at the State Secretariat.

This is according to the Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Containment and Decontamination Committee, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, who is also Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), University of Ibadan.

Recall that prior to the resumption of some workers at the State Secretariat, the decontamination of the area was done by volunteers working with the committee.

According to Professor Adeyemo, when a confirmed positive case for COVID-19 has been identified at a particular location the committee would carry out its containment and decontamination exercise there.

“Where you have someone that is a positive, definitely the person must have shed some of the virus in that environment. So, we are supposed to go there and decontaminate. But apart from that, we did a lot of campaign around the fact that people should be able to do this themselves, especially people that have land use facilities within Oyo State. If you have a bank, mall, hotel or club where you have high traffic of people, they are supposed to do it themselves.”

She said the COVID-19 Containment and Decontamination Committee had produced flyers in English and Yoruba language, and materials indicating the protocol for decontamination, adding that technical support from the committee is available.

Professor Adeyemo said people are encouraged to do decontamination of their environments to maintain a high-level of hygiene, adding that some persons and organisations had come forward for assistance or to show they had done such decontamination exercises.

“We’d like as many people as possible to be able do it themselves, so that you take the pressure off the government and then we can face containment. For example, someone was positive in UI, and we went to do the whole lab and department because he was working in the department when he tested positive. That is the kind of support we are providing.”

She added that “apart from state secretariat we have done all the MDAs in Oyo State. On Tuesday (today), we are doing School of Nursing and School of Hygiene. We have done the Technical University. We have done quite a number; now we are having calls from outside.”

The deputy vice chancellor noted that contrary to insinuations, the state’s COVID-19 exercise was not for state-owned parastatals only. “We are going to do WAEC office on Tuesday as well,” she said.

