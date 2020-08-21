COVID-19: Cleric urges Kano govt to re-open Islamiyya schools

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Sabiu Abdulsalam, has urged the Kano State Government to reopen Islamiyya Schools in the state to enable the pupils to resume their studies.

Sheik Abdulsalam made the call while delivering his Juma’at sermon at the Namadina Central Mosque, Darmanawa, Kano, on Friday.

He said that the continued closure of the schools which were shut down in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic had done more harm than good to the society.

” We are appealing to the state government to consider reopening of all schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic because the continued closure of schools has done more harm than good to the society.

“The continued closure of the schools has given room to many social vices which would have been prevented if the children were in school.

” I think it is high time the government reopens the Islamiyya Schools to enable our children to return to classes,” he said.

According to the cleric, since the government had reopened markets, viewing centres and other social arenas, there was no point keeping the schools closed.

” We are not denying the existence of COVID-19 pandemic, but since the situation has improved to allow for reopening of markets, viewing centres and other places, schools should also be reopened,” he said.

The cleric said that Islam placed a great premium on education as it was the first instruction given to the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) by Angel Gabriel.

” Education has a central role in Islam, that is why you are not allowed to do anything without learning.

” The first instruction given to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was to read, so education is very vital in Islam.

” Our children have been kept at home for several months without going to school and this has done lots of damage to society.

” Government must reopen our schools without delay to safeguard the future of our children,” he said.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE