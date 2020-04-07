COVID-19: Clergymen arraigned for holding service

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
I Consumed Carrots, Vitamin C, Blackseed Oil With Honey To Fight Coronavirus, Says Makinde •I’ll ensure no Oyo citizen dies from COVID-19
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed what he did in isolation in order to become negative of the coronavirus… Read full story
COVID-19: Lagos Govt Rejects Chinese Doctors
Lagos State government on Monday said it is not expecting any Chinese doctors for support to tackle its Coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic… Read full story