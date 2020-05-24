COVID-19: Christian group commends Bauchi Gov for reviewing lockdown order

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir has been commended for reviewing the lockdown order imposed on the state at the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which necessitated stopping of every form of congregational prayers in the state.

The commendation was made by a religious group known as Christians Solidarity Movement on COVID19 (CSCOVID 19) through its, Leader, Pastor Zakka Magaji during the inauguration of the media sub-committee of the movement held over the weekend.

Zakka Magaji who was represented by the Secretary of the movement, Francis Azubuike, commended the Governor for his proactive response to the novel Coronavirus in the state, saying that all directives and decisions of the administration have so far demonstrated human face and carried stakeholders along.

The CSCOVID 19 leader also said that the reason behind the formation of the movement was to complement the efforts of the Governor in his giant strides towards tackling the spread of the virus among people of the state.

He maintained that the Christians Solidarity Movement on COVID19 has embarked on awareness campaign within the state to educate the citizens of the state to observe frequent use of facemask, hand washing and social/physical distancing so as to protect them from the virus.

Zakka Magaji further said that despite the meagre resources available to government, Governor Bala Mohammad effectively tackled cases of COVID-19 to the barest minimum, urging him to maintain the tempo and enjoined citizens particularly Christians in the state to intensify prayers for God’s protection over the state and the country in general.

The CSCOVID19 movement then charged the media team to demonstrate a high level of professionalism and commitment to serve in the group by educating the entire people of the state

particularly those in the grassroots to observe social distancing during worship and use a facemask.

In his Responding on behalf of the media committee, its Chairman, Ayuba Hankali, promised to justify the confidence repose on them by using the platform to serve the purpose.of its establishment.

Ayuba Hankali also enjoined citizens in the state to support the Movement in that direction in order to enable it to achieve the desired set goals of sensitizing the people to be aware of the existence of COVID-19 pandemic and the need to adhere to the protective and preventive protocol.

