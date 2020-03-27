COVID-19: Christian democrats call on Bauchi people to be proactive 

As a measure to curtail the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 and Lassa fever infections in Bauchi State which has so far recorded two confirmed positive cases, Coalition of Christian Democrats (CCD) in the state has called upon all electorates to take proactive steps towards curbing the pandemic.

The Coalition said that people can do that by becoming resolute in supporting government-designed programs put in place to help fight and minimise the spread of the diseases.

The Coalition in a press release signed by Seth Francis stated that “It is time to pray and fast and seek for divine intervention and note that these diseases are real and deadly, hence we should ensure a good sanitary and hygienic environment”.

It added that “We received with a deep sense of shock, the news that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has tested positive to the dreaded and deadly pandemic COVID-19, we are using this medium to express our heartfelt sympathy and pray for quick recovery as he continues to captain the ship of “New Level” in the state”.

“We pray that God will cleanse and spare our state, nation and the entire globe against the coronavirus pandemic; our earnest prayer is that God will protect the entire state from any reoccurrence. The word of God clearly spelt out that we must pray for our leaders and people in authority, our state and the nation at large and we will not be found wanting at that”, it added.

It further stated that “those that believe in God will never be destroyed by any form of evil, for God promised to be with His people in the time of trouble and deliver them and grant them long life and promised to prepare a befitting table in the presence of their enemies, anoint their head with oil and cup will overflow’.

The Coalition added that “Our earnest prayer is that God in His infinite mercy and grace grants His Excellency and all those affected a quick and speedy recovery in Jesus name. We and the good people of Bauchi State acknowledge His Excellency’s determination and conviction he came on board with”.

It also stated that “as the elected executive governor of the state to project and propel all avenues at his disposal to take the state to a new level of greatness and unprecedented development, which can be visualised glaringly as democratic dividends are disposed evenly throughout the state, is not an overstatement”.

“He is an epitome of peace and unity, free of all sort of sentiments, a true son of the soil as started when he was a senator, in which he proffered solution which united and entrenched peace in the nation”.

It also appreciated the governor’s courage and brevity by expressing his condition as regards to being tested positive to the COVID-19 virus, saying that this proved overwhelming to all mankind that his stewardship and leadership qualities are outstanding and transparent.

In conclusion, “we categorically declare that we will pray a prayer of unity and observe a day fast across the state from different homes, domains and locations to be coordinated by this group on the 27th March 2020 by 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM for quick recovery of His Excellency and total cleansing of our Land from the Pandemic of COVID-19 and all other diseases”, the Coalition stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE