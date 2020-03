COVID-19: Chinese group donates counter-coronavirus medical protection materials to Bauchi govt

As a measure of augmenting the fight against the spread of COVID-19 infection and other infectious diseases in Bauchi state, a Chinese group, Mutual Commitment Group (MCG) has donated medical protection materials to the State Government.

While donating the materials to the state government, Group Managing Director, Mr Lui Zhaolong said that the group found the gesture important in order to contribute through the donation of 150,000 protection medical materials to assist Nigeria for emergency use to the various Counter-COVID-19 front organizations and offices.

Lui Zhaolong further said that the group will continue to do its best by ensuring that Chinese and Nigerian citizens come together as one family to defeat the Coronavirus, believing that what China achieved in the past 2 months will definitely be achieved in Nigeria.

According to him, Mutual Commitment Group is a Chinese group that has been in Nigeria for many years and has projects in different sectors across the country among which security projects.

He explained that “As the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria runs out beyond expectation and established increasing damages to the people and the Nation, especially to the health and lives of the health workers from different

originations in the front of this war of Counter Coronavirus, we feel that it is our duty to contribute in this regard”.

Lui Zhaolong, “We are sorry for your suffering of the coronavirus and sorry for the challenges confronting the state. We hereby give 2,000 surgical facemasks and 2,000 medical gloves as the immediate first donation.”

While receiving the items on behalf of the state government Earlier, the State Deputy Governor, Sen Baba Tela, expressed gratitude to the group for the gesture describing it as most timely.

Baba Tela who was represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed said that the donation of the materials will go a long way in assisting the state government to consolidate on its fight against the coronavirus in the state.

This donation was facilitated by the State Accountant General, Alhaji Abubakar Saidu and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Liaison, Alhaji Maula Aliyu as contained in a statement by Lawal Muazu Bauchi,

Special Assistant to Governor Bala Mohammed on New Media.

