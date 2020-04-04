COVID-19: Chinese firm, Wewood, donates drums of ethanol to Ondo govt

As part of its contributions towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Wewood Limited at the Ondo-Linyi industrial hub has donated 10,000 litres of ethanol to the Ondo State government.

The Director of the company, Kevin Zhu, said the donation was aimed at helping hospitals and other centres in the state to use it for sterilisation and prevention of infectious diseases.

Kevin explained that the Wewood Ltd is a manufacturers of ethanol particularly of use to pharmaceuticals and industries for the manufacture of drugs, sanitizers, cleansing chemicals, among other products essential for the prevention of Covid-19.

He said since Nigeria is facing the challenge of COVID-19 like other countries of world, it became imperative for the Weewood to also support the fight so as to get the country working again and save the people from the pandemic.

He added that the Wewood has also extended his contributions by providing boreholes facilities to communities around the Omotosho in Ore.

The donation was received by the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, at the government house, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

The governor appreciated the gesture of the Chinese company, saying it would go a long way to help eradicate the disease as the state government embarked on fumigation of all public places in the state.