COVID -19: Chinese company donates operational items to Gombe govt

A Chinese firm, Ganan construction company has donated some operational items to Gombe State Taskforce on COVID-19 to enable it to intensify the fight against the pandemic in the state.

While presenting the items to the Chairman of the Taskforce in Gombe on Wednesday, the Managing Director of the company, Mr Xu Kan said that the firm offered the donated items as its contribution in complementing the Gombe State government’s efforts in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Xu Kan believes that this hard times of fighting the virus requires a collective effort by both government and corporate bodies.

In his response, while receiving the items, Chairman, the state task force on COVID-19, Professor Idris Mohammed thanked the Chinese construction giant for the gesture, assuring of transparent and judicious utilisation of the items donated.

The Taskforce Chairman also used the occasion to urge the people of the state to continue to observe strictly the preventive measures against COVID-19 and comply with all the guidelines and medial expert’s advice, especially now that the country has entered into the community transmission phase.

The items donated by the Chinese firm include 30,000 pieces of facemasks, 4,800 pieces of methanol sanitizers and 40 containers of sprayers for environmental sanitation as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.

